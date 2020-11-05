Football: Sivasspor beat Qarabag 2-0 in Europa League

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish Super Lig football club Demir Grup Sivasspor on Thursday beat Azerbaijan’s Qarabag 2-0 to seal their first win in Europa League this season.

Turkish center-back Caner Osmanpasa broke the deadlock to give an early lead to the home team in the 11th minute at the Sivas Yeni 4 Eylul Stadium.

Nigerian forward Kayode doubled the lead in the 88th minute and match ended 2-0.

Having secured their first win in the tournament, Sivasspor increased their points to 3 in Group I.

Qarabag still have gone winless, sitting at the bottom of the group with no point.