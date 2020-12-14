Football: Sivasspor draw goalless with Antalyaspor

By Emre Asikci
ISTANBUL (AA) – Demir Grup Sivasspor on Monday had a goalless draw with Fraport TAV Antalyaspor in the closing game of the Turkish Super Lig match day 12.
With neither team able to break the deadlock in the 90th minute, the game ended 0-0 at Sivas' Yeni 4 Eylul Stadium.
With the draw, Sivasspor remained in the number 16 spot with 11 points, while Antalyaspor slipped to 15th place with 14 points.
With 26 points, Aytemiz Alanyaspor remained on top of the Super Lig. Galatasaray are in second place with 23 points, followed by Fenerbahce with the same points.
– Week 12 results:
Kasimpasa – Yukatel Denizlispor: 3-2
Atakas Hatayspor – Fatih Karagumruk: 3-1
Hes Kablo Kayserispor – Trabzonspor: 0-0
Caykur Rizespor – Goztepe: 3-2
MKE Ankaragucu – Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 4-3
Fenerbahce – Yeni Malatyaspor: 0-3
Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor – Genclerbirligi: 0-1
Aytemiz Alanyaspor – Besiktas: 2-1
Medipol Basaksehir – Gaziantep FK: 1-2
Demir Grup Sivasspor – Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 0-0
– Super Lig Standings
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|P
|1.AYTEMIZ ALANYASPOR
|12
|8
|2
|2
|22
|7
|15
|26
|2.GALATASARAY
|11
|7
|2
|2
|19
|7
|12
|23
|3.FENERBAHCE
|12
|7
|2
|3
|22
|16
|6
|23
|4.BESIKTAS
|11
|6
|1
|4
|21
|19
|2
|19
|5.GOZTEPE
|12
|4
|6
|2
|19
|13
|6
|18
|6.GAZIANTEP FK
|11
|4
|6
|1
|17
|14
|3
|18
|7.KASIMPASA
|12
|5
|3
|4
|16
|15
|1
|18
|8.ATAKAS HATAYSPOR
|10
|5
|3
|2
|13
|13
|0
|18
|9.FATIH KARAGUMRUK
|12
|4
|5
|3
|20
|15
|5
|17
|10.YENI MALATYASPOR
|11
|4
|4
|3
|14
|13
|1
|16
|11.ITTIFAK HOLDING KONYASPOR
|11
|4
|3
|4
|15
|11
|4
|15
|12.MEDIPOL BASAKSEHIR
|12
|4
|3
|5
|18
|18
|0
|15
|13.CAYKUR RIZESPOR
|11
|4
|3
|4
|16
|18
|-2
|15
|14.TRABZONSPOR
|12
|3
|5
|4
|13
|16
|-3
|14
|15.FRAPORT TAV ANTALYASPOR
|12
|3
|5
|4
|12
|16
|-4
|14
|16.DEMIR GRUP SIVASSPOR
|11
|2
|5
|4
|9
|12
|-3
|11
|17.GENCLERBIRLIGI
|11
|3
|2
|6
|9
|17
|-8
|11
|18.HES KABLO KAYSERISPOR
|11
|2
|4
|5
|6
|12
|-6
|10
|19.BUYUKSEHIR BELEDIYE ERZURUMSPOR
|12
|2
|3
|7
|11
|21
|-10
|9
|20.YUKATEL DENIZLISPOR
|11
|1
|3
|7
|10
|21
|-11
|6
|21.MKE ANKARAGUCU
|10
|1
|2
|7
|11
|19
|-8
|5