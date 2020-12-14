Football: Sivasspor draw goalless with Antalyaspor

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Demir Grup Sivasspor on Monday had a goalless draw with Fraport TAV Antalyaspor in the closing game of the Turkish Super Lig match day 12.

With neither team able to break the deadlock in the 90th minute, the game ended 0-0 at Sivas' Yeni 4 Eylul Stadium.

With the draw, Sivasspor remained in the number 16 spot with 11 points, while Antalyaspor slipped to 15th place with 14 points.

With 26 points, Aytemiz Alanyaspor remained on top of the Super Lig. Galatasaray are in second place with 23 points, followed by Fenerbahce with the same points.

– Week 12 results:

Kasimpasa – Yukatel Denizlispor: 3-2

Atakas Hatayspor – Fatih Karagumruk: 3-1

Hes Kablo Kayserispor – Trabzonspor: 0-0

Caykur Rizespor – Goztepe: 3-2

MKE Ankaragucu – Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 4-3

Fenerbahce – Yeni Malatyaspor: 0-3

Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor – Genclerbirligi: 0-1

Aytemiz Alanyaspor – Besiktas: 2-1

Medipol Basaksehir – Gaziantep FK: 1-2

Demir Grup Sivasspor – Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 0-0

– Super Lig Standings

MP W D L GF GA GD P 1.AYTEMIZ ALANYASPOR 12 8 2 2 22 7 15 26 2.GALATASARAY 11 7 2 2 19 7 12 23 3.FENERBAHCE 12 7 2 3 22 16 6 23 4.BESIKTAS 11 6 1 4 21 19 2 19 5.GOZTEPE 12 4 6 2 19 13 6 18 6.GAZIANTEP FK 11 4 6 1 17 14 3 18 7.KASIMPASA 12 5 3 4 16 15 1 18 8.ATAKAS HATAYSPOR 10 5 3 2 13 13 0 18 9.FATIH KARAGUMRUK 12 4 5 3 20 15 5 17 10.YENI MALATYASPOR 11 4 4 3 14 13 1 16 11.ITTIFAK HOLDING KONYASPOR 11 4 3 4 15 11 4 15 12.MEDIPOL BASAKSEHIR 12 4 3 5 18 18 0 15 13.CAYKUR RIZESPOR 11 4 3 4 16 18 -2 15 14.TRABZONSPOR 12 3 5 4 13 16 -3 14 15.FRAPORT TAV ANTALYASPOR 12 3 5 4 12 16 -4 14 16.DEMIR GRUP SIVASSPOR 11 2 5 4 9 12 -3 11 17.GENCLERBIRLIGI 11 3 2 6 9 17 -8 11 18.HES KABLO KAYSERISPOR 11 2 4 5 6 12 -6 10 19.BUYUKSEHIR BELEDIYE ERZURUMSPOR 12 2 3 7 11 21 -10 9 20.YUKATEL DENIZLISPOR 11 1 3 7 10 21 -11 6 21.MKE ANKARAGUCU 10 1 2 7 11 19 -8 5