Football: Sivasspor stunned but among title contenders

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Demir Grup Sivasspor were upset over Monday's 1-0 away loss to Fraport TAV Antalyaspor in a Turkish Super Lig match but still are four points behind leaders Trabzonspor, who have racked up 53 points in 26 weeks.

Home team Antalyaspor gained three points with a late winner scored by Turkish defender Veysel Sari.

Sari broke the deadlock in the 81st minute as the 31-year-old found the net with a close finish.

Sivasspor were down to 10 men in the 85th minute when Brazilian right-back Marcelo Goiano was sent off after a sliding tackle.

The visitors were unable to take advantage of the spectator-free stadium as this week's Super Lig games were played behind closed doors over coronavirus fears.

The decision to hold games without fans through the end of April was made last week.

Antalyaspor won the match 1-0 to take 11th place in the standings. They had 30 points.

Meanwhile Sivasspor were in the fourth spot with 49 points.

Despite the loss, Sivasspor are still among the title contenders in the league led by Trabzonspor, who earned 53 points.

– Week 26 results:

Kasimpasa – Goztepe: 2-0

MKE Ankaragucu – Caykur Rizespor: 2-1

Yukatel Denizlispor – Genclerbirligi: 1-0

Aytemiz Alanyaspor – Gaziantep FK: 1-0

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor – Fenerbahce: 1-0

Hes Kablo Kayserispor – BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor: 2-1

Trabzonspor – Medipol Basaksehir: 1-1

Galatasaray – Besiktas: 0-0

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor – Demir Grup Sivasspor: 1-0

– Standings:

Teams P W D L GF GA +/- Pts 1. TRABZONSPOR 26 15 8 3 59 28 31 53 2. MEDIPOL BASAKSEHİR 26 15 8 3 50 25 25 53 3. GALATASARAY 26 14 8 4 44 20 24 50 4. DEMIR GRUP SIVASSPOR 26 14 7 5 47 29 18 49 5. BESIKTAS 26 13 5 8 40 32 8 44 6. AYTEMİZ ALANYASPOR 26 12 7 7 44 25 19 43 7. FENERBAHCE 26 11 7 8 46 34 12 40 8. GOZTEPE 25 9 7 9 29 30 -1 34 9. GAZIANTEP FK 26 8 8 10 36 41 -5 32 10. YUKATEL DENIZLISPOR 26 8 7 11 26 34 -8 31 11. FRAPORT TAV ANTALYASPOR 26 7 9 10 29 43 -14 30 12. GENCLERBİRLIGI 26 7 7 12 33 44 -11 28 13. KASIMPASA 26 7 5 14 38 50 -12 26 14. ITTIFAK HOLDING KONYASPOR 26 5 11 10 21 33 -12 26 15. BTCTURK YENI MALATYASPOR 26 6 7 13 38 40 -2 25 16. CAYKUR RIZESPOR 25 7 4 14 26 42 -16 25 17. MKE ANKARAGUCU 26 5 8 13 23 45 -22 23 18. HES KABLO KAYSERISPOR 26 5 7 14 28 62 -34 22

– Week 27 fixtures:

Friday:

Fenerbahce – HES Kablo Kayserispor

Saturday:

Gaziantep FK – MKE Ankaragucu

BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor – Kasimpasa

Demir Grup Sivasspor – Yukatel Denizlispor

Besiktas – Fraport TAV Antalyaspor

Sunday:

Genclerbirligi – Ittifak Holding Konyaspor

Caykur Rizespor – Galatasaray

Medipol Basaksehir – Aytemiz Alanyaspor

Goztepe – Trabzonspor