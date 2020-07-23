Football: Spanish forward Negredo joins La Liga's Cadiz

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Spain’s newly promoted club Cadiz confirmed Thursday that Alvaro Negredo joined their side from the UAE's Al-Nasr.

"Alvaro Negredo is our first signing for #LaLigaSantander," the Spanish club said on Twitter.

"I am very excited. I have wanted for a long time to live this opportunity and experience," Negredo said in a statement published on the club's website.

Negredo has previously played for Spain's Sevilla, Valencia and Almeria, Turkey’s Besiktas and English clubs Manchester City and Middlesbrough.

The 34-year-old forward also helped the Spanish national team win UEFA EURO 2012 trophy.