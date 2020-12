By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Tottenham Hotspur defeated Arsenal 2-0 in an English Premier League game on Sunday.

Tottenham broke the deadlock in the 13th minute as the South Korean forward Son Heung-min scored a goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

English star Harry Hane doubled the lead in minute 45 and the game ended 2-0 in North London derby.

Tottenham Hotspur remained at top of the Premier league with 24 points, while Arsenal slipped to the 15th spot with 13 points.