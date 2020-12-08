Football: Trabzonspor draw with Sivasspor at home

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Trabzonspor drew ​​​​​​​1-1 at home with Demir Grup Sivasspor in a Turkish Super Lig match Monday.

The Black Sea club drew first blood at Medical Park Stadium near the end of the first half as forward Caleb Ekuban scored on a counter attack.

But Sivasspor pulled level in the 76th minute as Turkish midfielder Hakan Arslan scored with a close-range strike.

Trabzonspor are now in 12th spot with 13 points. Sivasspor are in 16th place, with the team from central Turkey racking up 10 points.

The league is now led by Aytemiz Alanyaspor, with 23 points.

Similar to Alanyaspor, second-place Galatasaray and third-place Fenerbahce have 23 points each.

Besiktas sit in fourth spot with 19 points.

– Week 11 results:

Besiktas – Kasimpasa: 3-0

Goztepe – Hes Kablo Kayserispor: 1-1

Genclerbirligi – Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 2-1

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor – Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor: 2-0

Yeni Malatyaspor – Medipol Basaksehir: 1-1

Galatasaray – Atakas Hatayspor: 3-0

Fatih Karagumruk – Caykur Rizespor: 2-1

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor – MKE Ankaragucu: 1-0

Yukatel Denizlispor – Fenerbahce: 0-2

Trabzonspor – Demir Grup Sivasspor: 1-1