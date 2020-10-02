Football: Trabzonspor upset with late equalizer

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Trabzonspor was stunned Friday by a late equalizer in a Turkish Super Lig match as the Black Sea club drew 1-1 against Gaziantep FK.

The visitors drew first blood in the 64th minute as Trabzonspor's Argentine central defender Gaston Campi scored on a header. Portuguese right back Joao Pereira took a long throw-in into the penalty area as Campi jumped to net for the opener.

Romanian midfielder Alexandru Maxim was fouled in the 88th minute in the Trabzonspor area by Brazilian midfielder Flavio.

After a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review, Gaziantep FK was awarded a penalty kick.

Flavio was sent off because he was previously booked, leaving Trabzonspor to play with 10 men.

Gaziantep FK pulled level as Maxim scored from the penalty spot in injury time to end the match with a draw.

– Friday's results:

MKE Ankaragucu – Hes Kablo Kayserispor: 0-1

Gaziantep FK – Trabzonspor: 1-1