Football: Turkey to host Serbia in UEFA Nations League

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey will take on Serbia in their fourth game of the UEFA Nations League on Wednesday.

The match will kick off at Istanbul’s Turk Telekom Stadium at 9:45 p.m. local time (1845GMT) and will be refereed by Bulgaria’s Georgi Kabakov.

For Turkey, defender Ozan Kabak will miss the clash due to yellow card suspension, along with the injured Kaan Ayhan and Efecan Karaca.

Serbia will be without Dusan Tadic, Luka Milivojevic, Emil Rockov, Marko Grujic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Aleksandar Katai, and Sasa Zdjela.

In Wednesday’s other group game, Russia will host Hungary at the Lev Yashin Stadium in Moscow.

Russia are top of the group with seven points, Hungary are second with six points, and Turkey sit third with two points.

Serbia are bottom of the pile with just one point.

– Full Turkey squad:

Goalkeepers: Mert Gunok (Medipol Basaksehir), Gokhan Akkan (Caykur Rizespor), Ugurcan Cakir (Trabzonspor)

Defenders: Zeki Celik (Lille), Mert Muldur (Sassuolo), Nazim Sangare (Fenerbahce), Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester City), Merih Demiral (Juventus), Umut Meras (Le Havre), Hasan Ali Kaldirim (Medipol Basaksehir)

Midfielders: Cengiz Under (Leicester City), Dorukhan Tokoz (Besiktas), Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan), Mahmut Tekdemir (Medipol Basaksehir), Okay Yokuslu (Celta Vigo), Orkun Kokcu (Feyenoord), Ozan Tufan (Fenerbahce), Yusuf Yazici (Lille), Abdulkadir Omur (Trabzonspor), Emre Kilinc (Galatasaray)

Forwards: Ahmed Kutucu (Schalke 04), Burak Yilmaz (Lille), Enes Unal (Getafe), Kenan Karaman (Fortuna Dusseldorf)