Football: Ukraine stun Spain in UEFA Nations League

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – The Ukrainian national football team upset Spain 1-0 Tuesday in a UEFA Nations League clash.

Midfielder Viktor Tsygankov scored the winning goal for his country in the 76th minute in the League A Group 4 match at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex in Kiev.

In the other match of the night, Germany drew against Switzerland 3-3 in Cologne.

Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Serge Gnabry scored for Germany at the RheinEnergie Stadium.

Meanwhile, Swiss player Mario Gavranovic put the ball into Germany’s net twice and his teammate Remo Freuler scored once.

– Results:

– League A – Group 4:

Ukraine – Spain: 1-0

Germany – Switzerland: 3-3

– League C – Group 1:

Azerbaijan – Greek Cypriot Adm.: 0-0

Montenegro – Luxembourg: 1-2

– League D – Group 1:

Latvia – Malta: 0-1

Faroe Islands – Andorra: 2-0

– League D – Group 2

Liechtenstein – San Marino: 0-0