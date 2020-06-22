Football: Veteran goalie Stekelenburg returns to Ajax

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Maarten Stekelenburg is returning to his old club Ajax on a free transfer from Everton.

The former Netherlands international goalkeeper inked a one-year contract, the Dutch club announced on Monday.

Before joining Roma in 2011, Stekelenburg started his career at Ajax in 2002 and made 282 appearances.

He won three Eredivisie titles in the 2001-2002, 2003-2004 and 2010–2011 seasons with Ajax.

The 37-year-old goalkeeper's deal will come into effect on Aug.1 as he will complete the 2019-2020 season at Everton.