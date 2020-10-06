Football: Visca pledges future to Basaksehir

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Defending Turkish champions Medipol Basaksehir on Tuesday renewed the contract of its Bosnian star Edin Visca for five years.

According to Visca's profile on the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) website, the 30-year-old winger's deal has been prolonged until 2025.

His deal was due to expire next year.

Visca is a Basaksehir veteran, playing for the same club since 2011.

The Bosnian international scored 100 goals and 98 assists in 351 appearances for Basaksehir.

Last season Visca helped Basaksehir win its first-ever Turkish Super Lig title.