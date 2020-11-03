Football: Wales manager Ryan Giggs to miss 3 games

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Wales manager Ryan Giggs will not be in charge of the team for the next three games, the Football Association of Wales announced on Tuesday.

“The Football Association of Wales and Ryan Giggs have mutually agreed that he will not be involved in the upcoming international camp,” the federation said in a statement.

The assistant coach Robert Page will manage the national team for the matches against the US, Ireland, and Finland to be played this month, it added.

Wales squad for these three games will be announced on Thursday.

Giggs was named as Wales manager, replacing Chris Coleman in 2018.

Former England's Manchester United player won 13 Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies with the Red Devils.

The 46-year-old also produced 12 goals in 64 games for his nation.