Football: Watford defers salaries over COVID-19

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – English Premier League club Watford said Wednesday its players will defer salaries because of the negative financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Watford Football Club has reached an agreement with its players over a squad wage deferral. The move follows positive and constructive discussions with the players – led by club captain Troy Deeney, and also including several senior members of the first-team squad,” the club said.

Chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury said the team is thankful to the players for their support to Watford.

“It is a show of unity which we know our supporters and the wider Watford community will appreciate, and shows an awareness of the need for everybody to pull together in these incredibly challenging times,” said Duxbury

Captain Troy Deeney added: “It's been sensible conversations going on for a few weeks now; between players and then me as that bridge as captain with Scott.''

Football clubs around the world are facing fallout from the pandemic as leagues and tournaments remain suspended or cancelled.