By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – English Premier League club Watford announced Tuesday the extension of goalkeeper Ben Foster's contract for two more years.

''Ben Foster has agreed a new two-year deal with #watfordfc. A Premier League ever-present this season, the 37-year-old has made nearly 150 appearances in two spells with us,'' Watford said on Twitter.

Foster played in 147 matches for Watford during his two-year stint.