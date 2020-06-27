Footcall: Besiktas shutout 10-man Konyaspor

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Besiktas shutout 10-man Ittifak Holding Konyaspor in a Turkish Super Lig match Friday to secure its place in the standings.

Visitors Konyaspor went down to 10 men in minute 15 when Bosnian-Danish midfielder Amir Hadziahmetovic fouled Jeremain Lens and was sent off after a VAR (Video Assistant Referee) review.

Besiktas scored the opener when Turkish forward Burak Yilmaz fired a strike outside the penalty area in the 40th minute.

Minutes later Besiktas doubled the lead as Malian forward Abdoulay Diaby finished in the box, with Besiktas dictating the tempo at Vodafone Park.

The Istanbul club made it 3-0 shortly after the break as Lens chipped the ball above goalkeeper Ertugrul Taskiran to clinched the victory for the Black Eagles.

Yilmaz was named man of the match in a poll by fans.

Following week 29 competition, Besiktas boosted its point total to 50, securing fifth position in standings.

Konyaspor is in 16th place with 27 points and is currently in the relegation zone.

– Hutchinson has 200 appearances in league

Separately, Besiktas veteran, Atiba Hutchinson made his 200th appearance in the Turkish league.

The 37-year-old midfielder from Canada has been playing for the Istanbul club since 2013.

Besiktas honored the fan favorite with a metal plate.

– Week 29 result:

Besiktas – Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 3-0

– Saturday's fixtures:

Fenerbahce – BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor

Trabzonspor – MKE Ankaragucu

Goztepe – Aytemiz Alanyaspor