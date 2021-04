By Behlul Cetinkaya

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his newly appointed Czech counterpart spoke over the phone, according to diplomatic sources on Monday.

Cavusoglu congratulated Jakub Kulhanek on his new position and expressed his will to improve bilateral trade and tourism, the sources said.

The Turkish diplomat also invited Kulhanek to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum which will be held in June in Turkey’s Mediterranean province of Antalya.