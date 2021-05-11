Foreign residents applaud Turkey’s health care system, anti-COVID efforts

By Mustafa Kurt

ANTALYA, Turkey (AA) – Foreign residents of Turkey’s southern province of Antalya praised the country’s health system and struggle against COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Alanya district of the province, one of the most important tourism destinations in Turkey with its natural beauty as well as its cultural and historical texture, also draws attention with its population of foreign residents.

These residents, who make up nearly 10% of the district’s population, have expressed their satisfaction with the virus measures and quality of the health services provided.

Russian citizen Marina Polikarpova, one of the foreign patients who recovered from the virus, told Anadolu Agency that her symptoms initially started with pain and a mild cough which progressed to bone pain and shortness of breath and eventually prompted her go to the hospital.

Noting that she was treated without delay when diagnosed with the virus, Polikarpova said she was very afraid when she was diagnosed but calmed down in a short time thanks to the sensible and positive approach of the Turkish health care professionals.

“It is not possible for me to forget the service provided by the health care professionals in this process. They provided very good service. I thank them very much,” she said.

Vitaly Von Riessen, a Dutch citizen who has been living in the district for two years, said he sought help from the provincial health directorate with complaints of a headache, body pain, fever, fatigue and weakness.​​​​​​​

Having been directed to Alanya Alaattin Keykubad University’s (ALKU) hospital, Riessen said the hospital’s process started after the diagnosis.

Underlining that the Turkish health system is dealing with COVID as best as it can, he said “the effective work of the Turkish state during the epidemic will yield swift results.”

Huseyin Lakadamyali, a chief physician of ALKU, noted that the hospital has treated nearly 140 foreign patients diagnosed this year and all of them have regained their health.