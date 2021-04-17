Forest fire erupts in western, southwestern Turkey

By Durmuş Genc and Turgay Konuralp,

MUGLA/IZMIR/DENIZLI, Turkey (AA) – Firefighters are battling to contain forest fires that erupted on Saturday in southwestern and western Turkey.

A fire broke out in Mentese, in southeastern Mugla province, for unknown reasons.

A total of 150 forest workers, five firefighters and 45 water tankers battled flames that the wind helped spread in a short time over the region.

The fire is burning but does not threaten settlements, for now, Mentese Mayor Bahattin Gumus told Anadolu Agency.

Meanwhile, the team of the regional directorate of forestry is battling to contain another fire that erupted in the Kavaklidere district of Mugla.

That blaze that wind helped spread in a short time in the region also broke out for unknown reasons.

And firefighters contained a fire that erupted in the mountainous area of Turkey’s Aegean province of Izmir.

Firefighters were dispatched to the fire zone in Odemis district.

There have been no reports of casualties from the fires.