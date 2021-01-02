Former Arab League head contracts COVID-19

By Muhammed Arif and Talal Arif

ISTANBUL (AA) – Former Arab League Secretary-General Amr Moussa has contracted the novel coronavirus, local media said Friday.

Moussa's condition is stable and he is in self-quarantine at home, Egyptian daily Al-Ahram reported.

The Egyptian government banned meetings to prevent the spread of the virus and decided to impose financial penalties on those who act contrary to restrictions in the African country that is facing a second wave from the pandemic.

A total of 138,062 cases have been reported with 631 fatalities.