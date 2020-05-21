Former Dutch football player appointed manager in MLS

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – FC Cincinnati from the US Major League Soccer confirmed Thursday the hiring of Jaap Stam as their new head coach.

"He has an extensive background in being part of some of the most successful clubs in the world as a player and has also proven that he can guide teams through transitionary periods as a head coach," according to General Manager Gerard Nijkamp.

Stam, 47, said that it is a dream to have the opportunity to work in the US and for Cincinnati.

"I’ve always liked the country and I’ve always liked the mentality of the people in the States as well in what they’re trying to achieve," the Dutch coach said.

Stam played for several Dutch clubs including Willem II, PSV Eindhoven and Ajax, Italy's Milan and Lazio.

He moved to English club Manchester United in 1998, where he won three Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League Cup in 1999.