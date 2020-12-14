Former Fenerbahce coach dies of coronavirus

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Former Fenerbahce manager Otto Baric died Sunday of the novel coronavirus, according to Croatian media.

“Aged 88, Otto Baric has passed away today in Zagreb. He was one of the most successful Croatian coaches and #Croatia head coach (2002-2004),” the Croatian Football Federation announced on Twitter.

“Croatian Football Federation expresses deepest condolences to his family: may he rest in peace.”

Baric was a football player from 1952-1963 in Croatia.

Having started his coaching career in the 1960s, he managed more than 10 clubs, including Turkish team Fenerbahce during the 1997-1998 season.

Regarded as one of the greatest Croatian managers of all time, Baric also took charge of the Croatian, Albanian and Austrian national teams.