Former Fenerbahce forward inks new deal

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Former Fenerbahce forward Daniel Guiza on Tuesday extended his deal with Spanish lower division club Atletico Sanluqueno through 2021.

"Dani Guiza renews with Atletico Sanluqueno for 2020/2021 season," the third-tier league club said on its website.

Atletico Sanluqueno is a football club based in the Spanish region of Andalusia.

Guiza, 39, played for Istanbul’s Fenerbahce from 2008 to 2011 and helped it win the Turkish Super Lig title in 2011.

In his three-year spell at Fenerbahce, Guiza scored 35 goals in 98 appearances for the Turkish powerhouse.

He was the top scorer in the 2007-2008 season in the Spanish La Liga, netting 27 goals for Real Mallorca.

Separately Guiza was a Spanish international as he helped his nation win the UEFA EURO 2008 trophy.