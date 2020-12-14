Former France, Liverpool manager Houllier dies

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Former France football manager Gerard Houllier died on Monday at the age of 73, UEFA confirmed.

"The European football community today mourns the loss of Gerard Houllier at the age of 73… Rest in peace, Gerard," UEFA said on Twitter.

Houllier was the Liverpool manager in 1998-2004.

In his term, Liverpool won the 2001 UEFA Cup and the same year's UEFA Super Cup.

Houllier-led Reds also bagged the 2001 English FA Cup, 2001 and 2003 English League Cups, and the 2001 FA Charity Shield.

The English club posted a message to commemorate Houllier.

"We are mourning the passing of our treble-winning manager, Gerard Houllier. The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Gerard’s family and many friends. Rest in peace, Gerard Houllier 1947-2020," Liverpool said on Twitter.

According to French media, Houllier had an aortic surgery in a Paris hospital three weeks ago.

In addition to Liverpool, he managed English team Aston Villa, and French clubs Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon as well as the French national team, and France's under 20 and 18 teams.

He previously underwent a heart surgery in 2001.

Houllier ended his managerial career in 2011 due to health problems and he last coached Aston Villa.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​