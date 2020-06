Former Galatasaray player Macvan quits basketball

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – A former Serbian basketball player for Turkish team Galatasaray on Monday announced his retirement due to knee injuries.

"My dearest friends, my days as a professional player have come to an end,” Milan Macvan announced on Twitter.

"My heart would play basketball forever but unfortunately my knees can’t take any more. Basketball has given me everything and I have given my whole self to basketball."

Macvan, 30, was a Turkish champion in 2013 while playing for Istanbul’s Galatasaray in 2012-2014.

His position was power forward.

During his basketball career, Macvan also played for Israel’s Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv, Serbia's Partizan, Italy’s AX Armani Exchange Milan, Germany’s Bayern Munich, and Japan's Alvark Tokyo.

Macvan was also a silver medalist in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro as Serbia lost to the US.