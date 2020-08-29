Former NBA player Clifford Robinson dies at age of 53

ANKARA (AA) – Former NBA player Clifford Robinson passed away at the age of 53 on Saturday.

The University of Connecticut Huskies, where Robinson studied, announced his death on social media.

''The UConn Basketball family mourns the loss of a legendary player and person, Clifford Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cliff’s family at this difficult time.

''Rest In Peace, Cliff,'' it said.

During his 18-year spell at the NBA, Robinson played for the Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors and New Jersey Nets.

He was an all-star in 1994 and won the Sixth Man of the Year award in 1993.