Former US envoy to UN says Trump has no future in GOP

By Beyza Binnur Donmez

ANKARA (AA) – The former US ambassador to the UN slammed former President Donald Trump for his alleged role in the deadly US Capitol raid on Jan. 6, saying she does not think he will have a future in the Republican party.

"We need to acknowledge he let us down," Nikki Haley told American news magazine Politico in an interview published Friday. "He went down a path he shouldn't have, and we shouldn't have followed him, and we shouldn't have listened to him. And we can't let that ever happen again."

The former Trump appointee, who left his administration in 2018, expressed her anger over Trump's remarks about then-Vice President Mike Pence due to his position on Electoral College votes.

Trump criticized Pence and voiced disappointment after he rejected Trump's demand that he interfere in Congress's counting of the Electoral votes.

"Mike has been nothing but loyal to that man. He's been nothing but a good friend of that man. … I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him. Like, I'm disgusted by it," Haley said.

Regarding the impeachment, Haley said that she believes the process "is a waste of time," as it requires two-thirds of the votes in the Senate.

Senate voted largely along party lines Tuesday to confirm it is within their power to try former Trump even though he already left office. With a 56-44 vote — six Republicans joined ranks with all the chamber's Democrats, in agreeing the impeachment process is in-line with the US Constitution.

However, she said Trump will be held accountable for finding himself "further and further isolated."

"I think his business is suffering at this point. I think he's lost any sort of political viability he was going to have. I think he's lost his social media, which meant the world to him," she continued. "I mean, I think he's lost the things that really could have kept him moving."

On Trump's returning to the White House bid for the 2024 elections, Haley said she does not think that Trump will run for federal office again or have a future in the party.

"I don't think he's going to be in the picture," she said. "I don't think he can. He's fallen so far."

On Friday, the fourth day of impeachment trial at Senate, Trump's lawyers are presenting arguments on behalf of the former president. It is unlikely the Senate will vote to convict Trump in the trial.

He is charged of "incitement of insurrection".