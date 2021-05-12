Former US Vice President daughter ousted from post by Republicans

By Ovunc Kutlu

ANKARA (AA) – Liz Cheney was removed from her leadership post in the House of Representatives on Wednesday by the Republican Party.

A 212-member conference by House Republicans voted to replace Cheney, the third-highest Republican leader in the lower chamber.

The daughter of former US Vice President Dick Cheney made headlines as a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud and role in inciting a riot at the US Capitol building on Jan. 6. She was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the riot.

The 54-year-old will remain as Wyoming’s only representative in the House.

"We must go forward based on truth. The nation needs a party based on fundamental principles of conservatism," she told reporters after the vote.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said American voters must decide if politicians "should be embracing and elevating conspiracies and attacks on our democracy."

"It is disturbing to see any leader, regardless of party, being attacked for simply speaking the truth," she added.

Cheney's removal has raised questions about whether Trump is widening the division in the Republican Party that hopes to win the House in the 2022 midterm elections.