By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – The Turkish Grand Prix returned to the Formula 1 World Championship on Tuesday.

"BREAKING: The Turkish Grand Prix is back!" the Formula 1 said on Twitter.

The organizers also put the revised calendar for the ongoing 2020 season on social media as round 14 will be held on Nov. 15 in Turkey.

The 2020 Turkish Grand Prix will be run at the Istanbul Park in Tuzla district, located in the city's Asian side.

Turkey held the F1 Grand Prix in 2005-2011.