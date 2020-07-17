Formula 1 fever to continue in Hungary this weekend

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – The third race of the Grand Prix in the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship will take place in Hungary on Sunday.

The Hungarian Grand Prix will be held at the Hungaroring track near the capital Budapest, with 70 laps on a track of 4.381 kilometers (2.722 miles).

The qualifying round will start at 1300GMT on Saturday, while the race will begin at 1310GMT on Sunday.

Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas finished in the first place in the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix, while British driver Lewis Hamilton came in the first in the second race.

Meanwhile, the first two races of the season were held in Austria and no fans will be allowed to attend the 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix due to the coronavirus threat.

– 2020 driver standings

1. Valtteri Bottas (Finland): 43

2. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain): 37

3. Lando Norris (Great Britain): 26

4. Charles Leclerc (Monaco): 18

5. Sergio Perez (Mexico): 16

– 2020 constructor standings

1. Mercedes: 80

2. McLaren: 39

3. Red Bull: 27

4. Racing Point: 22

5. Ferrari: 19