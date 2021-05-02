Formula 1: Hamilton wins Portuguese Grand Prix

By Emre Asikci
ISTANBUL (AA) – British Mercedes team driver Lewis Hamilton was victorious in Sunday's Portuguese Grand Prix, the 2021 Formula 1 round three held in Portimao.
The 66-lap Portuguese Grand Prix was held at the Algarve International Circuit on a track 4.6 kilometers (2.8 miles) long.
Having sealed the second win of the season, Hamilton completed the race at 1:34:31, while Dutch driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull came second — 29.1 seconds behind — and his teammate Valtteri Bottas from Finland finished third at 33.5 seconds behind Hamilton.
This year's fourth race will take place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain on May 9.
– Driver standings:
1. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain): 69 points
2. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 61
3. Lando Norris (Great Britain): 37
4. Charles Leclerc (Monaco): 32
5. Valtteri Bottas (Finland): 28
– Constructor standings:
1. Mercedes: 101
2. Red Bull: 83
3. McLaren Mercedes: 53
4. Ferrari: 42
5. Alpine: 13