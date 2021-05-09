Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish Grand Prix

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Mercedes team driver Lewis Hamilton won Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix in the fourth round of the 2021 Formula 1 season.

The British driver secured his third victory of 2021 by finishing the race in 1 hour, 33 minutes, and 7 seconds in the 4.675 kilometer (2.904-mile) Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo, Catalonia.

Red Bull-Honda's Dutch driver Max Verstappen completed the 66-lap race in second spot and Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas of Finland was in third.

Driver standings:

1. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain): 94 points

2. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 80

3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland): 47

3. Lando Norris (Great Britain): 41

4. Charles Leclerc (Monaco): 40

Constructor standings:

1. Mercedes: 141

2. Red Bull: 112

3. McLaren Mercedes: 65

4. Ferrari: 60

5. Alpine: 15