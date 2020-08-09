Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins British Grand Prix

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen won the fifth race of the 2020 Formula 1 season at the Silverstone circuit in England's Northamptonshire.

The 22-year-old driver started the race in the fourth place and completed it in one hour, 19 minutes, and 41 seconds.

The Mercedes team's British driver Lewis Hamilton ended the race in second place with 11.3 seconds behind Verstappen.

Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas of Finland finished third 19.2 seconds behind Verstappen.

– 2020 Driver Standings:

1. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain): 107 points

2. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 77

3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland): : 73

4. Charles Leclerc (Monaco): 45

5. Lando Norris (Great Britain): 38

– 2020 Constructor Standings:

1. Mercedes: 180 points

2. Red Bull: 113

3. Ferrari: 55

4. McLaren Renault: 32

5. Racing Point: 41