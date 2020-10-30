Formula 1 to hit northern Italy this weekend

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Italy on Sunday is hosting the 13th race of the 2020 Formula 1 season near the heart of a lively northern region.

The 63-lap Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will be raced at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit on a track nearly 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) long, near the town of Imola, 40 km (25 mi) east of Bologna.

The qualifying round will kick off at 1300GMT on Saturday as the race will start at 1210GMT on Sunday.

2020 driver standings:

1. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain): 256 points

2. Valtteri Bottas (Finland): 179

3. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 162

4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia): 80

5. Charles Leclerc (Monaco): 75

2020 constructor standings:

1. Mercedes: 435

2. Red Bull: 226

3. Racing Point: 126

4. McLaren: 124

5. Renault: 120