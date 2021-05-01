Four soldiers killed in bomb blast in Baghdad

By Gulsen Topcu

BAGHDAD (AA) – At least four soldiers were killed in a bomb attack on Saturday that targeted a military vehicle here in the Iraqi capital, according to the defense ministry.

The ministry said a bomb detonated during an operation carried out by security forces against terror elements in the Al-Tarmiyah district.

No group has yet claimed responsibility, but authorities suspect the Daesh/ISIS terror group was behind the attack.

Since the start of 2021, suspected Daesh/ISIS terrorists have stepped up attacks, particularly in the area between Kirkuk, Saladin and Diyala, known as the "Triangle of Death."

In 2017, Iraq declared victory against Daesh/ISIS by reclaiming all of its territory — about a third of the country’s area — invaded by the terror group in 2014. However, the terrorist group still maintains sleeper cells in large areas of Iraq and periodically launches attacks.

The army continues to carry out frequent operations against the group in those parts of the country.