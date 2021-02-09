France: 116-year-old nun recovers from COVID-19

By Busra Nur Cakmak

ANKARA (AA) – A 116-year-old nun in France recovered from the coronavirus despite her age-related health issues.

According to French daily Var-Matin, Sister Andre, born Lucile Randon, beat the virus weeks before her 117th birthday which she will celebrate on Feb. 11.

Considered to be Europe's oldest person, Randon said she did not realize that she had COVID-19.

She quarantined in her room at Sainte Catherine Laboure nursing home in Toulon after she tested positive on Jan. 16.