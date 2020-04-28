France bans all sports events until September

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – No sporting events will be held in France before September due to the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister announced Tuesday.

"The 2019-2020 season, including the football season, will not be able to resume," Edouard Philippe told parliament.

As of Monday, the latest data by the Health Ministry revealed at least 437 new fatalities — 295 in hospitals and 142 in nursing homes — over the past 24 hours, a rise of 195 compared to a day earlier.

The total deaths in the hospital to date rose to 14,497 and the total fatalities in nursing homes climbed up to 8,796.