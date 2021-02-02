France calls for release of authorities in Myanmar

By Jeyhun Aliyev

ANKARA (AA) – France’s foreign minister called Monday for the "immediate and unconditional release" of top government authorities and civil society figures arrested in Myanmar after the military seized power in the country.

"These arrests, along with the transfer of legislative, executive and judicial powers to the army, unacceptably undermine the democratic process embarked on around a decade ago. France calls for the results of the Nov. 8, 2020 election to be strictly respected and stands resolutely alongside the Burmese people in the desire for democracy and freedom which they expressed at the ballot box," Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement.

"France will continue to provide its support to all those working for greater democracy, lasting peace and economic development which does not discriminate and benefits everyone," the statement added.

On Sunday, Myanmar's military declared a state of emergency hours after detaining de facto leader and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior members of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD).

The coup took place hours before the first session of the country's new parliament was set to convene following November's elections in which the NLD made sweeping gains. The military claimed the coup was staged due to "election fraud" in the polls that it said resulted in the dominance of the NLD in parliament.

The US, UK, UN and the EU have also condemned the move, calling for a reversal of the military's actions.