France cancels cycling race due to coronavirus

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – An annual French sporting event, the 2020 Paris-Roubaix bicycle race was canceled on Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The organizers said in a statement that the 118th edition of Paris-Roubaix will not be run on Oct. 25 over Thursday's announcement of French Health Minister Olivier Veran as the COVID-19 cases were increasing across the country.

The Paris-Roubaix's original date was April 12 but the race was postponed to Oct. 25 due to the pandemic.

The statement added that the 118th edition of Paris-Roubaix will be held on April 11, 2021.

One of the prestigious cycling races, Paris-Roubaix has been run since 1896.

It was named "The hell of North" because of its tough track in France's north.