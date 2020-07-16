France: No shortage of summer holiday sites in store

By Cindi Cook

PARIS (AA) – Every sector in France is eager to open Wednesday as the country takes steps to recover from the coronavirus.

The deadly virus hit France this spring, claiming more than 30,000 lives in the process.

For more than two months during a lockdown imposed by President Emmanuel Macron, the virus weakened the economy, especially tourism.

Hotels, restaurants, cafes and bars were forced to shut, deemed "non-essential,” crippling the vibrant hospitality industry. With the virus still circulating, so too is social distancing and the wearing of masks.

The French have said, "C'est la vie!," or “That’s life!” Adjustments have been made to seating and service and businesses are back.

France is the most-visited country in the world with tourism comprising 9% of its economy and accounting for €2.9 billion ($3.3 billion) in annual revenue. Nearly 90 million people visited France in 2019.

To aid the industry, former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced in May an €18 billion ($20 billion) investment plan for the sector.

France lifted border restrictions to most every country in the European Union but borders remain shut to countries where the virus is still problematic, such as the US and Brazil.

And signs of life are aplenty. On Wednesday, Disneyland Paris re-opened, as did the top floor of the Eiffel Tower, following the lower floor which opened weeks earlier.

Paris possesses some of the most popular tourism destinations, including Notre Dame, Arc de Triomphe, the Eiffel Tower, Sacre Coeur and the Louvre. All are now open.

Outside the capital, a treasure trove of the world's finest architectural and historic sites awaits. The creme de la creme: The Loire Valley Chateaux. More than 300 castles sit in the valley two-and-a-half hours south of Paris. Tourism makes up 15% of its economy.

The jewels in France's crown — Chambord, Blois, Amboise, Chinon, Chenonceau, Tours, Villandry, Azay Le Rideau — all opened to the public at end of May. Each magnificent castle and gardens sees throngs of annual visitors. Chenonceau, for example, dates from 1514 and attracts 1 million visitors yearly.

France's glorious wine regions attract millions of regional and international devotees for pours of the finest vintages, especially during the autumn harvest. Bordeaux, Champagne, Burgundy, Languedoc-Roussillon, Alsace, Beaujolais, Charente and Loire each carry a distinct selection to be sipped.

One of the most spectacular sites to see in all of France is Mont-Saint-Michel, a seven-hectare (17-acre) island nestled in the sea one kilometer (0.6 miles) off the coast of Normandy. A World Heritage Site, it is home to a former Benedictine abbey and is unadulterated by anything but water on all sides. "The Mont" opened again May 11 wearing a mask is mandatory for visits.

And then there is the French Riviera, or the Cote d'Azur, France's stretch along the Mediterranean that is home to one sophisticated beach town after another. Saint-Tropez, Nice, Antibes, Saint-Jean Cap Ferrat,and Cannes welcome 5 million visitors annually who spend €1.5 billion ($1.7 billion) on unmatched shopping and nightlife.

Beaches, as well as pools, opened nationwide June 22, with some at the discretion of the prefect of the region or locale.