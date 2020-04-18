France reports 642 more coronavirus deaths

By Cindi Cook

PARIS (AA) – France on Saturday reported 642 additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus, according to the country's health officials.

Among the deaths, 368 were being treated in the hospital, while 278 were in nursing homes. Since the start of the outbreak, total deaths stand at 19,323, with 11,842 in hospitals and 7,481 in nursing homes.

Hospitalizations went down from 31,190 to 30,639, a drop of 551 people. Patients under intensive care also decreased dropping from 6,027 on Friday to 5,833 by Saturday evening.

The number of cases was reported as 111,822, up 2,569 since Friday. Jerome Salomon, France's Director-General of Health, delivered Saturday's statistics.

Overall, 35,983 people have returned home after recovering fully from the virus.

Meanwhile, parts of a field hospital set up weeks ago in the eastern Haut-Rhin area began being dismantled on Friday as the situation improved in the region.

The hospital, set up in the worst-hit town of Mulhouse, will reduce its capacity from 30 beds to 20. A total of 43 patients have been treated there and 13 out of 20 remain occupied.

The country will end lockdown measures on May 11, with schools, daycare centers and businesses gradually reopening, followed by cafes, bars and restaurants.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed over 157,400 people, with total infections exceeding 2.29 million, while more than 586,200 have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.