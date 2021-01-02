France reports over 19,000 fresh COVID-19 infections

By Yusuf Ozcan

PARIS (AA) – France reported 19,348 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing total infections to 2.6 million.

Fatalities rose to 64,765 with 133 additional deaths. The positivity rate is currently at 3.8%.

Of 7,242 patients receiving treatment at hospitals in the past seven days, 1,133 are in intensive care.

Because of rising cases, a curfew would be extended in 15 departments across four high-risk regions beginning Saturday, according to government spokesman Gabriel Attal.

They include Hautes-Alpes, Alpes-Maritimes, Ardennes, Doubs, Jura, Marne, Haute-Marne, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Meuse, Haute- Saone, the Vosges, the Territoire de Belfort, Moselle, Nievre and Saone-et-Loire.

Health Minister Olivier Veran noted Wednesday that daily cases are not increasing but are still at a very high level.