France reports over 19,200 new COVID-19 cases

By Yusuf Ozcan

PARIS (AA) – France has registered 19,235 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its tally to over 3.19 million, health authorities said Sunday

Another 195 people died from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 76,057.

A total of 27,613 people are being treated at hospitals, 3,158 of whom are in intensive care, while the number of recoveries has risen by 286 to 224,406.

Since first emerging in December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 2.22 million lives in 192 countries and regions, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.

More than 102 million cases and nearly 57 million recoveries have been reported worldwide.

*Writing by Merve Berker