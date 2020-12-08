'France shows aggressive behavior, violates int'l law'

By Dilara Hamit

ANKARA (AA) – France has shown the most "abnormal and aggressive behavior" when it comes to violating international law, a top Turkish official said Tuesday.

Omer Celik, spokesperson for the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, said the recent resolution passed in France to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as a separate entity was "null and void."

The motion passed by the French National Assembly last Thursday calls on the French government to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh — an internationally recognized Azerbaijani territory — as a separate republic.

It also calls on France and its European partners to re-evaluate Turkey's membership process to the EU due to Ankara's role in the recent conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Addressing a party meeting in the capital Ankara, Celik said the move showed the mentality of the French state.

He stressed that the resolution, despite its symbolic status, was a provocative action that violates international law.

"European democracy owes Turkey," he said, adding that any thoughts of sanctions "are an abdication of reason."

Celik urged the EU to act with caution and rely on its diplomacy, saying that the threat of sanctions should not be used.

– Karabakh conflict

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from Armenian occupation during the clashes that erupted on Sept. 27 this year.

The fighting ended after a Russian-brokered deal on Nov. 10, with the truce seen as a victory for Azerbaijan and a defeat for Armenia, whose forces have been withdrawing from the freed territories in line with the agreement.