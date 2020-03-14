France to hold elections amid coronavirus concerns

By Yusuf Ozcan

PARIS (AA) – France will hold the first round of local elections on Sunday amid fears over the coronavirus outbreak which has claimed 80 lives in the country so far.

More than 47 million people are expected to vote. Voting will begin at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. local time.

Over 34,900 municipalities will elect their mayors. The second round of elections will be held on March 22.

The primary results will be announced after polls close and the election ban is lifted.

French President Emmanuel Macron decided not to cancel the elections despite coronavirus concerns.

The virus believed to have originated in Wuhan, China last December has spread to 129 countries and territories.

The global death toll from the virus has crossed 5,300 with more than 142,000 cases confirmed worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

In France, which is among the European countries with the highest number of virus cases, a series of measures will be taken to curb the pandemic on election day.

The voters will wear masks and use disinfectant gel when entering the polling centers.

A distance of at least one-meter will be maintained between people in the voting queue. Voters will be able to bring their pens for voting.

The polling centers will be cleaned every half an hour.