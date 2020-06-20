France's harassment claim against Turkey 'unrealistic'

By Sarp Ozer

ANKARA (AA) – France's harassment claim against Turkey is completely delusive as per all the documents and recordings about the event, the Turkish national defense minister said on Saturday.

“When we review the information, documents, all recordings in our vessel and headquarters, it can be seen that the claim in question is totally unrealistic,” Hulusi Akar told Anadolu Agency.

France had claimed that Turkey harassed one of its vessels taking part in a NATO mission in the Mediterranean.

Akar said that the Turkish Naval Forces even provided fuel to the ship upon France’s request.

“Information and documents proving Turkey’s rightfulness are shared with allies and civilian and military authorities at NATO headquarters,” he added.

Turkey expects its allies to act in solidarity, the minister said.

“We expect some of our allies to act in accordance with the spirit of solidarity of the alliance within the framework of existing procedures and principles, rather than creating an artificial agenda to serve their political goals,” Akar said.

“We always favor dialogue and coordination,” Akar said, adding that Turkey has acted and will act in awareness of its duties and responsibilities within the alliance.

*Writing by Sena Guler and Erdogan Cagatay Zontur