French football club reports multiple COVID-19 cases

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – The French football club Montpellier said Friday at least 12 people contracted the novel coronavirus.

"The PCR [Polymerase Chain Reaction] tests made yesterday revealed 8 positive cases among the team players and 4 among the staff," Montpellier said in a statement on its website.

The club said that the whole group underwent the new testing on Friday.

It added that the 12 positive cases have been taken into isolation in accordance with the health protocols.

The names of the cases have not been cited by the club.

Montpellier will visit Monaco on Sunday for the week seven match in France's top-tier Ligue 1.