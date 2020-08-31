French foreign minister scolds UK Brexit efforts

By Cindi Cook

PARIS (AA) – In a Monday televised press conference, France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was quick to take the UK to task in their handling of negotiations with the EU over Brexit, naming the UK's conduct as unsound and difficult.

"The negotiations are not progressing because of the intransigent and quite frankly unrealistic attitude of the United Kingdom," Le Drian said at the podium, accompanied by his German counterpart Heiko Maas.

The comments were made in a speech to the ambassadors of France in Europe, after the conclusion of the Ambassadors Conference in Paris — an annual meeting held to discuss issues of great importance throughout the bloc.

The UK officially broke away from the EU at midnight on Jan. 31 after four years of lengthy and at times unyielding and turbulent discussions. The events ultimately brought about the downfall of former Prime Minister Theresa May and election of incumbent Boris Johnson, and the passage of Brexit.

The ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic has thrown a monkey wrench into negotiations, and Le Drian's remarks highlight the difficulties that have taken place with the talks although the EU and UK are obliged to wrap up negotiations ahead of the Dec. 31 deadline.

The major stumbling block for the two sides: competition and trade. Multitudinous issues surrounding social, environmental, fiscal, and state matters remain part of the discussions that need to be hammered out.

Two major issues in particular form the centerpiece of the talks: road transport standardizations for the thousands of goods that make their way back and forth between the UK and EU each day, and those of fishing rights in the Channel, a hotly debated topic over the recent months.

The EU has yet to see the UK present a plan for a deregulated economy. Without a firm strategy and agreement going forward, trade matters for the EU and UK would be dictated by the World Trade Organization, whose at-times high customs duties and far-reaching customs controls would kick in.

Negotiations will resume in London on Sept. 7.