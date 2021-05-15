French NGO demands 'international arms embargo on Israel'

By Merve Aydogan

ANKARA (AA) – A French civil society group urged the government on Friday to call for "an urgent UNSC meeting and demand an international arms embargo on Israel."

The Committee For Justice and Liberties (CJL) strongly condemned "the brutalizations by the Israeli regime against Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem, and its broader military assaults on Palestinians across the territory over the last few days – especially in the Gaza Strip."

It noted the "forced evictions of hundreds of Palestinians who are being replaced with Jewish settlers in the neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah” and said: "Demonstrations calling for the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians were also organised, and thousands of settlers marched in the streets of Jerusalem chanting ‘Death to the Arabs.’"

"In addition, during the closing days of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Israeli occupation forces repeatedly stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque, using rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades against thousands of worshippers, injuring hundreds, including women and children," it said.

CJL called on France to condemn the "ongoing killings of Palestinians," while noting: "It is no time for timid declarations, let alone total silence."

"International Community has failed Palestinians for decades and has done nothing which would have forced Israel to stop committing its crimes," it said.

While expressing solidarity with Palestinians, the group expressed support for Palestinians' "inalienable right to defend themselves, to return, and to resist the illegal occupation, annexation and blockade of their land as well as the destruction of their homes and crops."

CJL also urged French civil society groups, relevant communities and individuals to "join the Saturday 15 May demonstrations that are taking place all over France," to "renew support for the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement called by Palestinian civil society," and to "call on all state representatives to halt any bilateral agreements with Israel until the occupation and blockade are lifted and refugees have been allowed to return home."

CJL further urged the government to "send the French Navy on a humanitarian mission to break the sea blockade of Gaza," and to "prohibit any French citizen from joining the Israeli military and to prosecute any one of them who is involved in the ongoing war crimes against Palestinians."

Israeli forces in recent days have attacked Palestinians protesting in solidarity with residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, who were ordered to be evicted by an Israeli court.

Occupying forces also raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque during special night prayers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The subsequent escalation of tensions resulted in airstrikes by Israel on Gaza, killing more than 120 Palestinian citizens and injuring close to 1,000.