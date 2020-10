By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Tennis’ world No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeated 15th-seeded Karen Khachanov on Monday to advance to the quarterfinals of the French Open.

The Serbian beat his Russian opponent in 6-4, 6-3, and 6-3 sets.

Djokovic will face Spanish Pablo Carreno Busta or German Daniel Altmaier in the next round to qualify for the semifinals.