By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur charged into the French Open last 16 on Saturday.

No. 30 seed Jabeur eliminated Belarusian eighth seed Aryna Sabalenka with the sets of 7-6(7), 2-6 and 6-3 in the women's singles.

Following this victory, Jabeur became the first Arab woman to qualify for the fourth round of the French Open.